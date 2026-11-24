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MSFusion said it had no equity relationship with Alice Huang, who never held any position in the company, either directly or indirectly.

PETALING JAYA – MSFusion, which has been placed on a US trade restriction list, has denied having any equity links with Singapore-based Megaspeed International, saying it operates independently without external control.

In a statement on its website dated Nov 16, MSFusion said it had no equity relationship with Alice Huang, who never held any position in the company, either directly or indirectly.

It said MSFusion, Megaspeed and its subsidiaries operated as separate and independent legal entities.

“The company’s operations, management and decision-making are free from any direct or indirect control by any external person or entity,” it said.

MSFusion also said it reserved the right to take legal action over false, misleading or inaccurate reports or statements.

In a separate statement on Nov 12, Megaspeed International chairman and chief executive officer James Tan Yong Pong said the company took its obligations under US export control laws seriously and was committed to working transparently with the US government.

He said Megaspeed had cooperated with inspections by the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) and was prepared to cooperate fully with other relevant US authorities.

The company had engaged a US law firm to conduct a comprehensive inventory of its graphics processing units (GPUs) and independently verify its compliance with export controls.

“Megaspeed welcomes appropriate government scrutiny and is committed to demonstrating through concrete actions that it operates responsibly, transparently, and in accordance with applicable US laws,” he said.

It was reported on Nov 24 that three Malaysia-based entities are among seven in South-east Asia placed on a US trade restriction list over concerns about the diversion of advanced computing products to unauthorised users.

The Malaysian firms were named as MSFusion, PT Megaspeed International and Speedmatrix.

The other entities listed were Singapore-based Apex Enterprise Solutions (Singapore), Megaspeed International and Swiftdata, as well as Megaspeed (Thailand). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK