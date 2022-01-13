Malaysian farmers left high and dry after floods

Johor duck farmer Azim Omar lost nearly all of his 800 ducks on the first day of the new year when his farm in Segamat was submerged in chest-high flood waters.

Mr Azim, 28, lost at least RM15,000 (S$4,840).

"I had to throw away some 1,200 eggs as they could be contaminated with bacteria from the flood waters," he told The Straits Times.

The 90 ducks which survived are traumatised and may take three to four weeks to recover, said Mr Azim who has no income this month but has to feed them vitamins and anti-stress supplements.

He said the fasting month of Ramadan usually sees high demand for salted eggs as Muslims stock up on them for pre-dawn meals or the breaking of fast, but now he is unable to supply any.

Selangor chilli grower Ahmad Irham Mohd Noor, 40, saw his entire farm in Dengkil completely destroyed in the floods which reached 3.4m high. He said he suffered losses of about RM100,000.

"The demand for chillies during Chinese New Year is quite high. My crops were due to be harvested at the end of January but now they are all gone," he told ST, adding that he has yet to receive any government aid.

Supplies to Singapore are also affected, said Mr Bernard Teh, manager of Yong Kah vegetable farm in Simpang Renggam, Johor, which exports some 70 per cent of its produce to Singapore.

"Both hardy and leafy vegetables are limited. The continuous rain and flood seriously affects the crop. Even if there are no floods, too much rain causes the crops to die," he told ST.

He said there could be a return to 80 per cent of normal supply of leafy vegetables like chye sim by Chinese New Year, but hardy vegetables such as brinjal, bittergourd and cucumber will take longer to recover, he added.

The disruptions in the food supply - ahead of Chinese New Year next month and Ramadan in April - come after massive floods hit parts of Malaysia from Dec 18.

Malaysia Federation of Vegetable Farmers Association president Lim Ser Kwee said many farmers in states such as Johor, Selangor and Pahang were badly hit.

"We will be facing a shortage of vegetables until Chinese New Year and Hari Raya ... Farmers can't replant in time for Hari Raya. Most farms have been totally destroyed. And there aren't enough foreign workers right now," he told ST.

Mr Lim said vegetable prices have risen by up to 30 per cent due to the supply crunch, as farmers are left counting losses estimated to be in the millions of ringgit.

"Farmers start off with two to three acres and expand slowly to 30 to 50 acres, and then suddenly the floods come and you lose everything overnight. It will take at least one to two months to rebuild, and some farmers are not strong anymore. Prices of raw materials have also gone up," he said.

Pan Malaysia Koo Soo Restaurants and Chefs Association vice-president Ringo Kaw said the price hikes may lead to restaurants serving smaller portions to customers. He added that prices of poultry had gone up by 20 per cent recently.

"Reducing food portions is an increase of food price because even with smaller portions, consumers still have to pay the same (price)," he was quoted as saying by The Star daily on Monday.

The New Straits Times quoted Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority chairman Mohd Fasiah Fakeh as saying: "We believe we can stabilise vegetable prices within the next few months… possibly in a month or two."