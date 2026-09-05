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Malaysian farmers feel the heat as vegetables and fruits wilt

The farmers have little choice but to water their fields more frequently and put up nets to shield their crops, further increasing their expenses.

KUALA LUMPUR - The hot spell is proving to be painful for vegetable and fruit farmers in Malaysia.

They are expecting lower harvests and profits as the plants wilt under the heat, and they have to water their fields more often.

The farmers have little choice but to water their fields more frequently and put up nets to shield their crops, further increasing their expenses.

Federation of Vegetable Far­mers Associations Malaysia president Lim Ser Kwee said the hot weather was a concern for those cultivating leafy vegetables.

“Farmers are increasing irrigation, watering early in the morning and late in the afternoon, and using shade nets.

“They are also closely monitoring their crops and adjusting farming practices to minimise heat stress. However, these measures come with additional costs, especially for water, electricity, diesel and labour,” he said.

Lim said water availability was also a concern in some areas.

“Without enough water, farmers may have no choice but to reduce planting or risk losing their crops,” he added.

He hoped the government would assist farmers with irrigation and water storage facilities, or by cushioning the cost of electricity and diesel.

“Domestic vegetable production is directly linked to Malaysia’s food security. During extreme weather, helping farmers survive will help ensure a stable supply of vegetables for consumers,” he said.

Fruit Farmers Association vice-president Nicholas Chong said their growers were also watering more frequently, particularly younger trees, and irrigating in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation.

Chong said farmers with their own ponds or water storage facilities were better prepared than those relying on normal water supply.

“The main concern is not about having enough water, but whether the supply can last if the hot spell continues,” he said.

He said a prolonged dry spell could stress trees, disrupt flowering and fruit development, and affect profits.

“Farmers need assistance with irrigation and water storage facilities. Weather patterns are becoming less predictable, so they need to be better prepared,” he said.

The hot and dry conditions coincide with the south-west monsoon season, which usually leads to lower rainfall between late May and September.

The situation could be further compounded by a super El Nino which is expected to be felt by the end of 2026. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK