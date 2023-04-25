Malaysian farmers dispose tonnes of excess vegetables due to Hari Raya holiday

PETALING JAYA - Farmers throughout Malaysia have dumped tonnes of vegetables due to the closure of markets over the long weekend, but they say that the situation will be back to normal after the Hari Raya festivities.

Cameron Highlands Vegetable Growers Association deputy president Lau Weng Soow said there was a vegetable surplus in Cameron Highlands three weeks ago and that during the long Hari Raya holiday, farmers ended up having to throw away vegetables.

“In the past, vegetable farmers discarded excessive produce during the same holiday, but not as much as this time. I estimate that nearly 1,000 tonnes of vegetables were discarded in Cameron alone.

“If you add the more than 1,000 tonnes of vegetables discarded from the plains, the vegetable farmers would have lost millions of ringgit,” he said.

This was the first time they had done so in large quantities, Mr Lau said.

He said cucumbers, tomatoes, sawi (choy sum) and collard greens were among the vegetables disposed.

“The low demand for vegetables during Ramadan, coupled with the long holiday when many vegetable markets did not open, and with some vendors and merchants still on holiday – that reduced the demand for vegetables considerably.

“Vegetable farmers were forced to destroy vegetables and replant them to meet future market demand,” he added.

Mr Lau said the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) and the Vegetable Farmers and Vegetable Traders Association should collaborate to monitor the amount of vegetables available in the country.

He suggested vegetable import approved permits (APs) be reinstated for Malaysians to import vegetables only when there is a shortage of vegetables to avoid losses for domestic farmers.

“The authorities should only import vegetables when they are not self-sufficient, rather than importers just importing vegetables and affecting the supply of local farmers,” he said.

He said vegetable farmers had never received government subsidies and were responsible for all losses and destruction of vegetables.

Asked about reports that Fama would also provide advisory services to ensure a stable supply of vegetables, thus benefiting local growers, Mr Lau said this was not a sustainable solution.

He said Fama could only buy vegetables at below-market prices and would have to face the risk of overstocking.

Fama, he said, currently buys tomatoes from Cameron farmers at RM0.80 (S$0.24) to RM0.90 per kg and that the farmers might also have to bear the transport costs.