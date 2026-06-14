Malaysian ex-PM Najib’s wife Rosmah denies viral claims on luxury properties, vows legal action

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Rosmah Mansor said she had no involvement, whether directly or indirectly, in the purchase, financing, transfer or ownership of any luxury property.

PETALING JAYA - The wife of jailed former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has denied allegations circulating on social media linking her and her family to the purchase and financing of luxury properties, describing the claims as false, malicious and defamatory.

Rosmah Mansor said she had no involvement, whether directly or indirectly, in the purchase, financing, transfer or ownership of any luxury property, including one allegedly valued at US$13 million (S$16.70 million).

She also denied claims that she had financed, facilitated or arranged any such transaction on behalf of her son-in-law or any other individual or entity.

“The allegations purporting to implicate me in the use of shell companies, offshore financial structures, or associations with any of the individuals or entities named in these videos are wholly without foundation, utterly false, and maliciously fabricated,” she said in a statement on June 14.

Rosmah’s response follows the circulation of several social media videos alleging her involvement in luxury property transactions and offshore financial arrangements.

She described the allegations as unsupported by any credible evidence and alleged that they formed part of a deliberate campaign to tarnish her reputation and that of her family.

Rosmah said she lodged a police report on June 14 and called on the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into those responsible for creating and disseminating the content.

She said she would extend her full cooperation to investigators and urged operators of social media platforms to take immediate steps to remove and prevent the further circulation of the material.

Rosmah also reserved her right to pursue civil and criminal action against any individual or party involved in publishing, republishing or continuing to disseminate the allegations.

She urged the public and media organisations to refrain from amplifying unverified claims and to allow the authorities to carry out their investigations in accordance with due process. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK