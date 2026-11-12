Malaysian ex-PM Najib’s pension suspended for now, says minister

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Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak waving to journalists at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Nov 10.

KUALA LUMPUR – Najib Razak’s pension has been suspended for the time being, confirmed Malaysia’s Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said Najib was not only a former prime minister but also an inmate serving a prison sentence.

“As a former prime minister, his entitlements are governed by the Federal Constitution and Cabinet circulars. There is also the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act. My understanding is that only his pension payments have been suspended for the time being, but he can enjoy other benefits unless there is another decision,” he told the Dewan Rakyat (House of Representatives) on Nov 12.

Although he confirmed that Najib’s pensions have been suspended, he said the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Legal Affairs Division.

Najib began serving the remainder of his sentence under house arrest on Nov 10.

This comes after the Kuala Lumpur High Court allowed him to do so with immediate effect, after an application by the Attorney-General’s Chambers to review an earlier release order issued on Nov 6.

Najib was convicted in July 2020 of misappropriating RM42 million (S$13.2 million) from SRC International and sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and a RM210 million fine.

On Sept 18, the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department, which serves as the Pardons Board secretariat, announced that Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar , had consented to granting Najib a conditional pardon with a RM50 million fine.

On Nov 6, Najib’s defence counsel confirmed that his client had paid the RM50 million fine imposed in the SRC case at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK