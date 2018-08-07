Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak to be quizzed at anti-graft agency at 5pm on Tuesday

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian graft investigators are again calling in former prime minister Najib Tun Razak for questioning.

Sources in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed that they have asked Najib to be present at 5pm on Tuesday (Aug 7) at their office in Jalan Duta.

However, they were tight-lipped when asked why the former premier was being called up again.

It is unclear whether he was asked to present himself at the MACC office to be questioned over an investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund or over the SRC International case.

Earlier on Tuesday, photos of Najib's car leaving his Langgak Duta residence escorted went viral, resulting in heated speculation online.

On July 4, Najib was charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of using his position for gratification as part of a probe into money missing from 1MDB. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The charges are related to the RM42 million that allegedly went from SRC International into Najib's personal bank accounts.