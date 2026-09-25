Najib cannot afford $15.6 million house arrest fine due to frozen accounts: Lawyer

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The Kuala Lumpur High Court will decide on Oct 14 on whether to grant Najib’s request.

KUALA LUMPUR – Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is unable to pay the RM50 million (S$15.7 million) fine required as a condition for his house arrest because his bank accounts remain frozen, according to his lead defence counsel.

Speaking to reporters outside the High Court on Sept 25, Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said: “A lot of people are asking if we are paying the fine today.

“My answer until today is that Datuk Seri Najib himself cannot afford it. He himself cannot pay.”

Shafee explained that all of Najib’s bank accounts – including an Affin Bank account where his official salary and allowances as former prime minister and Member of Parliament were credited – have been frozen by the authorities.

When asked about the progress of UMNO’s public fundraising campaign to help cover the fine, Shafee said he had no information on the total amount collected so far.

The lawyer was speaking to media after Najib asked the court for a stay of execution on his 15-year prison sentence and fine in the RM2.28 billion 1Malaysia Development Berhad ( 1MDB ) trial.

Shafee informed High Court Judge Justice Noor Ruwena Md Nordin of the matter during case management on Sept 25, adding that a certificate of urgency has also been filed.

The former prime minister was convicted on Dec 25, 2025. The presiding judge Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah – who has since been elevated to the Federal Court – ordered the 15-year jail term to run consecutively after Najib completes his 12-year sentence for misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International, a former company under 1MDB.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam told the court the prosecution intends to file an affidavit in response to the application.

Justice Noor Ruwena then fixed Oct 14 for the hearing of the application.

“Written submissions, if you wish to submit, must be sent in before Oct 13,” she told the parties.

Najib’s wife, Rosmah Mansor, was seen arriving at court at 10.30am. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK