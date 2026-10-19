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Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir says he’s trying to return to the office but remains weak

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Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad also thanked those who helped with his wife’s funeral.

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad also thanked those who helped with his wife’s funeral.

PHOTO: AFP

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Rhea Yasmine

  • Mahathir Mohamad thanked the public for their support and prayers after his wife, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, died on Sept 28.
  • The 101-year-old said he has tried to return to work in recent days, but still feels too weak.
  • He also thanked those who helped with the funeral and apologised for not replying to condolence messages.

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Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad thanked the public for their support and prayers following the death of his wife Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali on Sept 28.

In a statement dated Oct 19, Mahathir said that he has tried going to the office over the past few days, but still lacks the strength to do so.

The 101-year-old also thanked those who helped with Hasmah’s funeral.

“On behalf of my entire family, I would like to take the opportunity to express my many thanks to everyone who assisted in carrying out the funeral arrangements for Hasmah recently,” he said.

He added that he was deeply moved by the continuous prayers offered for Hasmah, made at her grave or elsewhere.

“It reminds me, amid this profound and painful sorrow, to remain grateful to Allah for having entrusted Hasmah to me for so long, until this stage of my life, where only a small amount of time remains,” he said.

Mahathir also apologised to those whose greetings, waves or messages of condolence he had not been able to respond to.

Hasmah, who died at the age of 100, was buried at Pusara Negara, or the National Cemetery, in Putrajaya.

She had been married to Mahathir, Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister, since 1956.

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