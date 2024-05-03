Malaysian embarks on solo trip around the world in his Perodua Kenari

SARAWAK - A man from Sarawak has started his solo trip around the world in his trusty Perodua Kenari on May 1. The journey is expected to take three years.

Mr Jack Voon Kuet Fei, 47, says the expedition is expected to span approximately 200,000km, covering over 108 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, North America and South America.

Mr Voon has always dreamt of travelling the world since he was young, envisioning the vastness of the globe.

In his proposal, “Bringing Malaysia to the World”, he stated that the objective of his journey is to introduce Malaysia to the world, and foster unity and friendship through cultural exchange.

“In this programme, I will be documenting my journey and creating educational and promotional videos. I am hopeful this programme will build an opportunity to unite people, broaden our horizons and instil the spirit of adventure while promoting Malaysia to the world,” said Mr Voon, who is from Kuching.

He estimates the trip will cost him about RM860,000 (S$245,600), which covers 12 categories of expenses including telecommunications, fuel, meal, accommodation, insurance, vaccines and visa fees.