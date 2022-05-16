Malaysian durians set to double in price as output falls

JASIN (Melaka) • Durian fans, especially those who love premium varieties like Musang King and Black Thorn, will have to deal with an expected 100 per cent price increase during this year's durian season, Malaysia's Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Ahmad Hamzah has said.

The price hike was due to a 50 per cent drop in the fruit's production due to weather conditions, he added.

"We believe that the rainy season at the end of March to April impacted the pollination of durian, which impacts the number of fruit," Datuk Seri Ahmad told reporters at an Aidilfitri Open House on Saturday, Bernama reported.

"We expect this factor will result in a drop of 50 per cent in total production in some states."

Besides the weather, increased fertiliser and labour costs have also affected the production of the king of fruits.

Prices for the Black Thorn variety are expected to exceed RM100 (S$32) a kg while Musang King will be priced at around RM60 to RM80 a kg, depending on grade, up from RM30 to RM40 a kg previously.

Mr Ahmad also said the ministry did not impose a limit to control the price of durians as it depended on production and supply.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK