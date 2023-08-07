Malaysian dressmaker’s political flag-inspired outfits go viral on TikTok

With Malaysia’s political parties gearing up for elections in six states on Aug 12, a man from Tanah Merah, Kelantan is flying their flags his own way - and looking pretty fly in the process.

Dressmaker @wafieyrosli saw his political flag-inspired collection of dresses go viral on TikTok in the past two weeks, accumulating hundreds of thousands of views for the videos documenting his creative process and improvised runway presentations.

The series of videos showcasing the creations described by the TikToker as an “online show” began with a teaser posted on July 27 of an outfit inspired by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.