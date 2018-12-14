Malaysian deputy minister Hannah Yeoh gives netizen who told her to wear lipstick the perfect put-down

KUALA LUMPUR - Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh delivered a subtle but stinging rebuke to a sexist netizen who told her to "look the part" of a minister by wearing lipstick to work.

The netizen, who goes by the name KR Wong on Facebook, was commenting on Yeoh's new profile picture on her official Facebook page on Wednesday (Dec 12), the New Straits Times reported.

"Hannah Yeoh, actually you're very pretty. Can you please use lipstick when you go to work?" KR Wong said.

"Now you're our minister, so you must look the part lah!"

Yeoh, a former lawyer, said in response: "I wear (lipstick) when I feel like it and I do not want to do it because I am compelled to.

"Make-up does not in any way affect the quality of my work and it should not in any way affect any women in their workplace."

She noted that no male politician would ever be told what cream he should put on his face.

"I expect nothing less than the same treatment accorded to the deputy ministers who are men," Yeoh added, with a smiley.

Elected to the Subang Jaya seat in 2008, where she served as assemblywoman for two terms, Yeoh made history in 2013 when she was sworn in as Malaysia's first female speaker for the Selangor state assembly.

At the time of her appointment, she was also the youngest legislative speaker in Malaysia at age 34.

Screenshots of the exchange have gone viral on Twitter, with Yeoh's eloquent comebackrdrawing praise and support from Malaysians. Some commentors thanked her for putting "sexist" commenters in their place.