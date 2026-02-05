Malaysian cross-border workers welcome insurance scheme covering commute to Singapore

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU

JOHOR BAHRU - The upcoming insurance scheme for Malaysians working in Singapore will provide much-needed protection for those who have to cross the border to get to their workplaces.

Cleaner Mohamad Haizat Mazlan, 23, said he rides his motorcycle across the Causeway daily and described the journey as both stressful and risky.

“It takes about an hour each way, and honestly, there has never been any protection once I leave my workplace. Accidents can happen on the road, especially on a motorcycle.

“If something goes wrong while commuting, we usually have to bear the cost ourselves.

“Knowing that the government is looking out for us would give me peace of mind because it would provide much-needed protection beyond working hours,” he said.

Information Technology engineer K. Prabakaran, 35, welcomed the initiative.

“Actually, this is very beneficial as most of us travel by bike and the road conditions and surroundings make the journey risky.

“I have heard that there are some insurance policies that offer limited coverage, but if this new scheme can be enabled with a small additional payment for overseas travel, it would be very helpful for policyholders.

“The situation on the road is getting worse nowadays so I strongly agree that this scheme should be implemented,” said Prabakaran, who has been working in Singapore for more than five years and commutes across the border daily.

Safety engineer Hadif Shahril, 26, said he fully supports the insurance scheme.

“Some Singaporean companies do not take responsibility for incidents that occur outside the workplace.

“It can be inconvenient for us who travel every day as anything could happen on the road.

“Having this scheme would be extremely helpful, especially in providing financial protection and ensuring our safety,” he added.

Creative stylist Sophie Tan, 57, who takes the bus from the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex daily, also voiced her support, citing her more than 25 years of experience working in Singapore.

“I have witnessed many accidents involving Malaysian workers during my career.

“I also saw a girl collapse while walking inside the CIQ complex at BSI.

“Just imagine the medical expenses they’d have to bear if there was no insurance coverage,” she said.

She added that her current employer provides insurance coverage for employees. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK