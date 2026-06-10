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The company sued Rosmah on March 29, 2023, claiming she falsely alleged that the jewellery sent to her on consignment were seized by police.

KUALA LUMPUR - The High Court has ordered Rosmah Mansor to pay RM67.5 million (S$21.3 million) to Lebanon-based jeweller Global Royalty Trading SAL, over 43 pieces of jewellery that were not returned to them.

The 43 pieces that were lost were seized by the authorities during a raid on May 17, 2018, at a unit in Pavilion where Rosmah had been staying.

Global Royalty sued Rosmah, 75, on March 29, 2023, claiming that she falsely alleged that 44 pieces of jewellery sent to her on consignment were seized by police under anti-money laundering laws.

The company asserted that only one of the 44 items was in police custody, while the remaining 43 were missing.

The Beirut-based company had filed the suit through the law firm David Gurupatham and Koay at the High Court, naming the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak as the sole defendant.

In its statement of claim, Global Royalty claims that Rosmah had lied in her affidavit and in her statement of defence by saying that 44 pieces of jewellery, including diamond necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets and tiaras sent to her by the company’s agent had been seized by the Malaysian authorities for offences under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK