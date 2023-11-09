Malaysian court finds former youth and sports minister guilty of corruption

KUALA LUMPUR – Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has been found guilty on all charges of abetting in criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of funds and money laundering.

Malaysian High Court judge Justice Azhar Abdul Hamid on Thursday said that the defence failed to raise any reasonable doubt on all four charges he was facing.

On March 14, the defence closed its case after calling Syed Saddiq and three other witnesses, namely Armada Information Chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin, as well as Mr Mohamed Amshar Aziz, and Ms Siti Nurul Hidayah, who are Syed Saddiq’s former special officer and former private secretary, respectively. Armada is the youth wing of Syed Saddiq’s former party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

A total of 30 prosecution witnesses had testified in the trial which started on June 21, 2022.

They included Syed Saddiq’s father Syed Abdul Rahman Abdullah Asagoff, his mother Shariffah Mahani Syed Abdul Aziz, and former Armada assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali, as well as Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (Macc) investigating officers Nurul Hidayah Kamarudin, Syahmeizy Sulong, and Asbi Munip.

The case was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Datuk Wan Shaharudin Wan Ladin and Mohd Afif Ali, while lawyers Gobind Singh Deo and Haijan Omar represented Syed Saddiq.

On Oct 28, 2022, the High Court here ordered Syed Saddiq to enter his defence after the prosecution successfully established a prima facie case against him.

The former youth and sports minister was charged with abetting Rafiq, who was entrusted with RM1 million (S$290,000) of Armada’s funds, to commit a criminal breach of trust by misappropriating the funds.

The offence was allegedly committed at the KL Sentral CIMB Bank branch on March 6, 2020, and the charge was framed under Section 406 of the Penal Code which is punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, and liable to caning and a fine, upon conviction.

On the second charge, he is accused of misappropriating RM120,000 from Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise’s Maybank Islamic Bhd account by making Rafiq dispose of the money.

Syed Saddiq allegedly committed the offence at Malayan Banking Bhd, Jalan Pandan 3/6A, Taman Pandan Jaya between April 8 and 21 in 2018, and the charge was framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment, and liable to caning and a fine, upon conviction.

He is also facing two counts of money laundering, via transactions of RM50,000 each, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, from his Maybank Islamic Bhd account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account in a bank at Jalan Persisiran Perling, Taman Perling, Johor Bahru, on June 16 and 19, 2018.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which is punishable by up to 15 years’ imprisonment and liable to a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of an unlawful activity, upon conviction.

Syed Saddiq was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court for the criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of assets charges, while the other two money laundering charges were at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court.