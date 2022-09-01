Former Malaysian PM's wife Rosmah Mansor found guilty of corruption

KUALA LUMPUR - Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, was convicted of corruption on Thursday, just over a week after her husband was jailed after Malaysia's highest court affirmed his corruption conviction.

Rosmah, 70, was found guilty by Malaysia's High Court of soliciting a total of RM194 million (S$61 million) in bribes to help solar energy firm Jepak Holdings secure a RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for hundreds of schools in Sarawak in 2016.

Earlier on Thursday, she failed to get Justice Zaini Mazlan recused from the case, arguing that a judgment on it was allegedly leaked and posted online last week.

Rosmah also faces 17 money laundering and tax evasion charges involving a total of RM7.1 million in a separate ongoing trial.

Her conviction comes just over a week after Najib lost his final appeal against a 2020 graft conviction at the Federal Court.

He started serving a 12-year jail term at the Kajang Prison in Selangor on Aug 23.

Najib was Malaysia's prime minister from 2009 to 2018. Critics have accused both him and Rosmah of leading a lavish lifestyle while he was in power.

Najib was convicted of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International - a former subsidiary of the scandal-tainted state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) - which he co-founded.

He has four other ongoing trials relating to billions of 1MDB monies.