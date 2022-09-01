Former Malaysian PM's wife Rosmah Mansor found guilty of corruption

Rosmah Mansor (centre) is escorted by Royal Malaysia Police officers as she arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court, on Sept 1, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rosmah Mansor (centre) arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, on Sept 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Malaysia Volunteers Corps member and a police officer stand guard at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Sept 1, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
Published
28 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR - Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, was convicted of corruption on Thursday, just over a week after her husband was jailed after Malaysia's highest court affirmed his corruption conviction.

Rosmah, 70, was found guilty by Malaysia's High Court of soliciting a total of RM194 million (S$61 million) in bribes to help solar energy firm Jepak Holdings secure a RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for hundreds of schools in Sarawak in 2016.

Earlier on Thursday, she failed to get Justice Zaini Mazlan recused from the case, arguing that a judgment on it was allegedly leaked and posted online last week.

Rosmah also faces 17 money laundering and tax evasion charges involving a total of RM7.1 million in a separate ongoing trial.

Her conviction comes just over a week after Najib lost his final appeal against a 2020 graft conviction at the Federal Court.

He started serving a 12-year jail term at the Kajang Prison in Selangor on Aug 23.

Najib was Malaysia's prime minister from 2009 to 2018. Critics have accused both him and Rosmah of leading a lavish lifestyle while he was in power.

Najib was convicted of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International - a former subsidiary of the scandal-tainted state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) - which he co-founded.

He has four other ongoing trials relating to billions of 1MDB monies.

More On This Topic
Rosmah's bid to disqualify prosecutor Sri Ram in her corruption trial fails again
Malaysia ex-PM Najib's wife Rosmah gives up claim on seized diamond bracelet

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top