Malaysian court decision on lawsuit against Rosmah over missing jewellery lawsuit set for June 10

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Global Royalty sued Rosmah on March 29, 2023, claiming she falsely alleged that 44 pieces of jewellery sent to her on consignment were seized by police under anti-money laundering laws.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s High Court has set June 10 to deliver its decision on a lawsuit filed by Lebanese jeweller Global Royalty Trading SAL against the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, over the loss of 43 pieces of jewellery worth RM67.4 million (US$21.7 milion).

Judge Datuk Quay Chew Soon fixed the date on April 15 after the court was informed that contractor Chong Tong Leong was the final witness to testify.

The judge instructed Global Royalty to file written submissions by May 13, while Rosmah, 75, must respond by May 28. The decision will be delivered via Zoom.

Mr Chong, 53, testified as the sixth witness for the third parties – the police and the government. He said he was hired by a man identified as Nadziff to renovate a unit at Pavilion Residences between March and May 2018.

He told the court that on May 14, 2018, three days before a police raid, he found several large suitcases in a room that were not there previously.

“I arrived alone at the unit between 11am and 12pm for an inspection before air-conditioning installation. Seeing the situation, I immediately left because I was worried something untoward might happen,” he said.

The three-day hearing included testimony from Global Royalty managing director Samer Hassib Halimeh and Rosmah, who was the sole defendant.

Other third-party witnesses included former Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh and 1MDB investigating officer ACP Foo Wei Min.

Global Royalty sued Rosmah on March 29, 2023, claiming she falsely alleged that 44 pieces of jewellery sent to her on consignment were seized by police under anti-money laundering laws.

The company asserted that only one of the 44 items was in police custody, while the remaining 43 were missing.

It claimed Rosmah shifted the responsibility to the government when the jewellery was in fact lost. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK