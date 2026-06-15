Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysian couple detained after dumping baby in rubbish bin at KL bus terminal

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The chief said the couple has been remanded for four days from June 13 to 16.

The chief said the couple has been remanded for four days from June 13 to 16.

PHOTO: PEXELS

Google Preferred Source badge

PETALING JAYA - A couple has been arrested over the discovery of a baby boy’s body at the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) bus terminal in Kuala Lumpur last week.

Cheras district deputy police chief Lim Chun How said the two unemployed suspects, both aged 21, were arrested in Sepang following investigations by the Cheras district police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Division.

He said police received information from TBS management on June 9 regarding the discovery of a newborn baby wrapped in a blue plastic bag in a women’s toilet on the third level of the terminal.

“Preliminary investigations found that both suspects admitted to their involvement in the case.

“The female suspect is believed to have given birth to the baby in the toilet before disposing of the body in a rubbish bin out of fear of being reprimanded by her family,” he said in a statement on June 15.

The chief said the couple has been remanded for four days from June 13 to 16 to facilitate further investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secretly disposing of the body. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Families in China ache for sons stolen in one-child era
UK couple jailed for killing baby daughter after going on the run in winter
See more on

Malaysia

Children and youth

Public transport

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.