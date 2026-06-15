Malaysian couple detained after dumping baby in rubbish bin at KL bus terminal

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The chief said the couple has been remanded for four days from June 13 to 16.

PETALING JAYA - A couple has been arrested over the discovery of a baby boy’s body at the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) bus terminal in Kuala Lumpur last week.

Cheras district deputy police chief Lim Chun How said the two unemployed suspects, both aged 21, were arrested in Sepang following investigations by the Cheras district police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Division.

He said police received information from TBS management on June 9 regarding the discovery of a newborn baby wrapped in a blue plastic bag in a women’s toilet on the third level of the terminal.

“Preliminary investigations found that both suspects admitted to their involvement in the case.

“The female suspect is believed to have given birth to the baby in the toilet before disposing of the body in a rubbish bin out of fear of being reprimanded by her family,” he said in a statement on June 15.

The chief said the couple has been remanded for four days from June 13 to 16 to facilitate further investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secretly disposing of the body. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK