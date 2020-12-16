Malaysian cop with $330k in accounts faces probe

SHAH ALAM • A police inspector with RM1 million (S$330,000) in his bank accounts is among 29 Malaysian police officers being probed by the central police headquarters for possible association with alleged criminal Addy Kanna.

A policeman with the rank of deputy commissioner is also under investigation in a related case, said the police's Integrity and Standard Compliance Department director Zamri Yahya.

Addy, whose real name is Zaidi Kanapiah, has been detained since Oct 3 for suspected involvement in big-scale Macau phone scams targeting victims in China, illegal online gambling, and working with a foreign scam syndicate.

Earlier this month, Addy and his alleged associate, Alvin Goh Leong Yeong, along with two police officers, were sentenced to two years in detention under the Prevention of Crime Act.

Datuk Zamri said that the inspector, when queried about the RM1 million in his bank accounts, claimed that he had received it from his father.

"We will investigate the source of the money in more detail," Mr Zamri told reporters on Monday.

Initial investigations involved four policemen, but as the probe went on, more names were unearthed.

"Our investigation is on the aspect of conduct and discipline. We are looking into their lifestyle, property ownership, overseas travel without permission, and movements," said Mr Zamri.

"We hope to conclude our investigations by next month."

Malaysia has recently been rocked by a major corruption scandal involving government officers.

Last month, Malaysian graft busters seized a fleet of luxury cars, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Ford Mustang and a Range Rover, in their probe into low-ranking immigration officers, who were earning between RM1,360 and RM4,052 a month.

The cars added to an overall haul that included more than RM800,000 in cash, 22 other luxury cars and four high-powered motorcycles, as well as other assets such as houses, plots of land, jewellery and designer handbags.

The seizures were part of an operation that has led to the arrests of 50 people, including more than 30 immigration officers.

The officers were allegedly involved in a syndicate to allow foreign nationals to fly freely in and out of Malaysia, bypassing immigration controls.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK