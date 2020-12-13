Malaysian clerk cheated of $228,000 in phone scam

SEREMBAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 59-year-old Malaysian clerk has been cheated out of almost RM694,000 (S$228,000) in a phone scam in Tampin, Negeri Sembilan.

Negeri Sembilan Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Aibee Ab Ghani said the victim had received a call from a man on Oct 27 accusing her of being involved in money-laundering activities.

"The caller told the victim that an arrest warrant will be issued and this frightened her.

"The call was then transferred to one Sergeant Tan and ASP (assistant commissioner of police) Yong and the victim was asked for her online banking details, including the password," he said adding that the victim had RM363,900 in her account.

The victim was told that the information was necessary to allow the authorities to conduct an "audit".

Police Superintendant Aibee said the victim was also told to bank in another RM260,000 for her "bail" and RM70,000 for "legal fees".

Over the next few days, the victim kept receiving messages about cash being withdrawn from her account from the bank but was told by the suspects that the money would be returned.

The victim was also asked to attend a hearing at the Tampin Magistrate's Court on Dec 12.

"On the day of the so-called hearing, the victim received a call from one DSP deputy superintendant of police) Chew, who told her to bank in another RM135,000 for her bail.

"However, the victim told the caller that she had run out of cash," he said.

The victim finally realised that she had been cheated and lodged a police report.