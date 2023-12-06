Malaysian bride brings life-size standees of BTS members to wedding

KUALA LUMPUR - Having members of popular South Korean group BTS at one’s wedding seems like a far stretch, but a local bride somehow made it possible by having the life-size standees of her idols looking over her nuptials.

A big fan of the seven-member boy band since 2021, Ena Izzati Jamri was accompanied by the cardboard cutouts of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook on the ‘pelamin’ - a wedding dais - at her wedding ceremony in Klang on Dec 3.

Sharing her story with mStar, the 25-year-old said she did not expect her family to support the idea, but they did.

“They have been very supportive and cool with me when I wished to bring the standees to the ceremony,” she said, adding she had kept the cut-out figures since last year.

She said she had brought the standees to BTS-related events and gatherings with other fans.

“I carry all of them by myself.

“So on my big day, for memory purposes, I asked my siblings and cousins to bring the cut-outs on stage for photography sessions. After all, many in my family are fans of BTS too,” she added.

Ena shared that her husband, Muhamad Nasrul, also 25, has agreed to bring the standees on stage to enlighten the wedding atmosphere.

“Our families on both sides know my interest in the group. I was moved when everyone supported me,” she said.