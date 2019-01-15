Malaysian boy, 14, pleads guilty to committing incest with 16-year-old sister

KAMPAR (THE STAR /ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty to committing incest with his 16-year-old sister at a magistrate's court in Malaysia on Monday (Jan 14).

However, no sentence was meted out, as the court was waiting for a report from the Welfare Department.

The incestuous act led to the birth of a premature baby girl on Dec 15.

The media were not allowed to enter the courtroom to observe the proceedings.

The offence was committed between December 2017 and May 2018 at a house in Taman Diawan.

He was charged under Section 376B(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum of 30 years' jail and whipping on conviction.

The boy, who was dressed in a blue chequered shirt and black slacks, covered his face as photographers took his pictures.

Several family members were seen waiting outside the courtroom and a woman, believed to be a relative, scolded the media for taking his photos.

It was reported on Dec 16 last year that the girl, a school dropout, was unaware that she was pregnant until she gave birth to the baby on Dec 15.

She had given birth in a toilet inside the family house and the baby suffered head injuries after dropping into the toilet bowl.