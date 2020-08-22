Malaysian authorities detain Singapore-registered tanker

KOTA TINGGI • The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained a Singapore-registered tanker for illegally anchoring in Tanjung Siang off the east coast of Johor, the agency said yesterday.

MMEA Tanjung Sedili maritime zone director Mohd Zulfadli Nayan said the vessel, a type of Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), was spotted 24km off Tanjung Siang at 2.15pm on Thursday.

He said a patrol unit approached the 245m-long ship and found 22 people, including the ship master and crew, aged 19 to 61.

They were of various nationalities including Ukrainians, Chinese, Myanmarese, Russians and Georgians, he said.

"This is the fourth illegal anchoring arrest we have made this month.

"I have, time and again, reminded ship owners and operators to obtain the proper permits from the Marine Department before anchoring or carrying out activities in Malaysian waters," he said in a statement.

Captain Mohd Zulfadli added that the case was being investigated under a section of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 for failing to inform the Marine Department director of the ship's arrival, which carries a fine of up to RM100,000 (S$32,762) or imprisonment of not more than two years.

