Malaysian anti-graft agency arrests Umno MP Abdul Azeez and his brother

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested Umno Supreme Council member and Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim along with his brother Latiff.

Sources said the duo will be charged with money-laundering offences on Wednesday (Sept 26).

On May 23, the MACC raided Abdul Azeez's homes and offices and seized RM500,000 in cash, 20 watches and several pieces of jewellery.

The former Tabung Haji chairman claimed that part of the money was from his Umno allocation while some foreign currencies were from Kelab Putera 1Malaysia (KP1M).