Malaysian allegedly involved in organ trafficking, says UK paper

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian is reportedly involved in organ trafficking by luring poverty-stricken victims from around the world to sell their organs, according to a UK newspaper.

The Sun reported that the man had boasted to the UK paper that he had masterminded 45 illicit kidney sales.

The report claimed he began using a Facebook group two years ago to buy and sell kidneys, sourcing potential organ donors from the poor.

"They're all serious. Nobody wants to sell their kidney if there is no financial problem," he allegedly told The Sun in Kuching, Sarawak.

The Sun claimed that the man had boasted to them that he had more than 100 potential kidney sellers and his fees include bribes for a clinic in Manila, the Philippines, to perform the operation.

The 48-year-old father of four, who has no medical experience, was met by The Sun's undercover reporters in Sarawak in which they had pretended to be kidney buyers for a relative in Britain who needed a transplant.

The report said the man initially charged a fee of £55,000 (S$98,500) for supplying the kidney and an additional £65,000 for payment to the clinic but eventually dropped the total fee to £85,000.

The Sun claimed the entire fee is paid directly to the Malaysian.

According to the report, the man said that the rules banning transplant operations between donors and recipients who are not friends or related by blood are sorted out with bribes and forged papers.

"In Manila, cash is king. Money talks," he was quoted as saying.

According to The Sun, the Malaysian was allegedly involved in the illegal trade since 2010.

His operation was then centred in China and he had asked patients to leave China within two weeks to "dispose of the evidence" even though they were still not completely healed.

However, the report said the man stopped his China operations in 2016 when he heard that kidneys were taken from mostly the Uighur communities who were held in concentration camps.

He then reportedly moved his operations to the Philippines.

He also told The Sun that he was well aware of the risks of this illegal trade.

"I'm doing a risky job dealing with the kidney buyer and seller. When you get caught, it's years in jail," he reportedly said.