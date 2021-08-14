Malaysian air force serviceman shoots 3 colleagues, himself at Sarawak camp

KUCHING • Four Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel have been killed in a shooting incident at their camp in Kota Samarahan, Sarawak.

The state's police commissioner, Datuk Aidi Ismail, said the shooting happened at the guardhouse of the RMAF camp yesterday.

"Initial investigations found that the incident involved four RMAF personnel on duty at the guardhouse," he said in a statement, adding that the probe was continuing.

A serviceman, who was supposed to be undergoing a Covid-19 quarantine, snatched the weapon from a guard post, according to local media reports.

When a colleague tried to calm him down, he reportedly asked "do you want to live or die" before shooting him in the stomach and opening fire on the other victims. Two men died at the scene while the third managed to drive to a health clinic after being shot, but died from his injuries.

After shooting his colleagues, the serviceman turned the gun on himself. The authorities are investigating his motives, which remain unclear.

All the camp's personnel were on duty at the time of the incident.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE