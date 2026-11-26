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Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told Parliament that air force infrastructure were used to transport drugs.

KUALA LUMPUR – Royal Malaysian Air Force facilities were used to illegally transport at least 3,000kg of illicit drugs in recent years, the country’s interior minister said on Nov 26 , amid a widening probe into a drug syndicate operating with the help of military officials.

The authorities have identified 21 transactions dating back to August 2024 showing that air force infrastructure, including “aviation facilities”, were used to transport drugs worth RM156 million ( S$49 million ) by two criminal cells based in Malaysia’s Sabah state on Borneo island, Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told Parliament.

He did not specify whether the facilities used included the Malaysian air force’s bases or aircraft.

“This is not merely a serious criminal matter. It could also undermine the integrity of our security and defence institutions,” he said.

Six civilians and seven air force personnel, including five officers, were arrested in two operations on Nov 17 and 19 following a probe that began in January 2026, Saifuddin said.

The authorities have also seized nearly 100kg of methamphetamine and confiscated three vehicles, he added.

The police had earlier said the arrests came after the discovery of drugs concealed in five suitcases and a box during a routine inspection at the Subang air base, about 20km from Kuala Lumpur, leading to broader raids in Sabah and areas surrounding the Malaysian capital, media reported.

Saifuddin said on Nov 26 that the authorities were expanding the scope of their investigations into the syndicate, which he described as being an established organised crime network.

The syndicate’s leader has been identified and is likely to be arrested soon, he said. REUTERS