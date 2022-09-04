Malaysian activist with Stage 4 cancer will not give up fight for political change

Hazlin Hassan
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - He has less energy than before and gets tired more easily, but the fight has not gone out of political activist and lawyer Haris Ibrahim.

He continues to urge Malaysians to vote for a clean government in the next general election.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 04, 2022, with the headline Malaysian activist with Stage 4 cancer will not give up fight for political change. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top