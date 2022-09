KUALA LUMPUR - He has less energy than before and gets tired more easily these days, but the fight has not gone out of political activist and lawyer Haris Ibrahim, who continues to urge Malaysians to vote for a clean government in the next general election.

Diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in early April and told he might have only a few months to live, the 63-year-old has vowed to use the time he has to keep pressing for political change.