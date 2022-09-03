Malaysia woos foreign tycoons, rich businessmen with new visa scheme

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia is rolling out a new visa scheme to attract foreign tycoons and wealthy businessmen to invest in the country and boost the economy.

The Malaysia Premium Visa Programme is expected to attract at least 1,000 participants in its first year, which the government expects will add RM200 million (S$62.5 million) to the national coffers, with RM1 billion in fixed deposits.

This "residence by investment" programme, which will begin on Oct 1, is modelled on similar initiatives in other countries such as Singapore, Portugal and Thailand.

Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin, who made the announcement on Thursday, said the government had received proposals and suggestions to introduce a scheme to allow applicants to study, work and conduct business in the country.

He said the scheme differed from the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) initiative in which participants are barred from working or studying.

"The Premium Visa Programme will spur economic growth, generate income and open up more job opportunities," Datuk Seri Hamzah said at a press conference. "We are confident it will attract global tycoons and wealthy businessmen to not just reside in Malaysia but to also invest and run their businesses here."

He said the scheme would not pose a threat to the country's security and sovereignty as there are conditions to be met by the foreigners, adding that the number of participants and that of MM2H and their dependants would not be more than 1 per cent of the population.

The participants would not be eligible for Malaysian citizenship.

The scheme is open to foreign businessmen and tycoons, except for those from countries with no diplomatic ties with Malaysia.

There are 15 conditions that need to be fulfilled for the Premium Visa Programme, which include proof of offshore income of at least RM40,000 a month or RM480,000 a year.

Applicants must also have RM1 million in fixed deposits and pay a one-off participation fee of RM200,000 for the principal and RM100,000 for each dependant.

Participants can list their spouses, children, parents and in-laws as dependants and will be allowed to bring their maids. They will have to show proof of good behaviour, pass a police check and get their health examined.