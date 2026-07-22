Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia will not bow to pressure over Israeli entry ban, says PM Anwar

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the country was also not in contravention of any international laws for having such policy in place.

SEREMBAN, Negeri Sembilan - Malaysia will not be intimidated into changing its decades-old policy of not allowing Israeli nationals into the country, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on July 22.

He said Malaysia was also not in contravention of any international laws for having such a policy in place.

“I would like to respond to the United States lawmakers, some of them at least, who stated categorically that Malaysia is in contravention of international laws and was disrespectful of the rights of nations.

“This is totally absurd because, as far was we are concerned, this policy has been adopted by Malaysia for decades, that we are against the presence of any Israeli citizens, not Jews, but Israeli citizens here because they are part and parcel and complicit to the murders, crimes and continuous oppression, colonisation of Palestine and Gaza,” he said when met after the “Jelajah Rakan Muda” programme.

On July 21, several US lawmakers called on Washington to review its security and economic ties with Malaysia following Anwar’s remarks to deport dual citizenship-holding Israeli nationals in the country.

In a joint letter, US Congressmen Greg Landsman, Josh Gottheimer, Jimmy Panetta, Dan Goldman, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Jared Moskowitz, Brad Sherman and Jake Auchincloss urged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to clarify the steps to be taken in response to Anwar’s remarks.

The US congressmen said Malaysia receives security assistance, including the International Military Education and Training (Imet) programme, which pays for Malaysian military personnel to receive professional US military training.

This came after Anwar had, on July 15, said Malaysia would deport Israeli nationals found to be holding dual citizenship and residing in the country.

This was in response to calls by the Johor government for authorities to investigate Network School, the technology community at Forest City, following claims that Israeli nationals with dual citizenship were living in the area.

Anwar said the US lawmakers were using the opportunity to threaten the Malaysian government and him.

“It turns out they have not followed the developments at all where many countries ban it (Israeli citizens from entering their country) and that Malaysia has banned it for decades.

“Firstly, they must understand that this is an independent and sovereign nation, and our opposition to Israel is due to their tyranny, their colonisation, and their daily killings,” he said.

Anwar also asked how could the US representatives deny facts and say nothing about the killings of children, citizens, and women, the destruction of homes, and the occupation of a nation.

“Malaysia is an independent country and we are free to voice our opinions.

“Therefore, while it does not stop them from making threats, I will firmly defend the rights of Malaysians and the decision made by the Malaysian people to remain steadfast in banning the presence of any Israeli citizens in Malaysia,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia will continue to speak up although some countries had either been selective, completely muted and silent against these atrocities.

“Malaysia is an independent nation and we exercise our rights and are proud to say that Malaysians honour the dignity of men and women and respect the spirit of humanity.

“We will continue to proceed with this policy and we will not allow Israeli citizens to set foot in Malaysia,” he said.

Asked about the statement by the US lawmakers that action has to be also taken against Malaysia as it maintains ties with Hamas, Anwar said he touched on this during a meeting with US president Donald Trump.

“During our meeting, I told him that I did meet with the Hamas leader to express sympathy to their families, who had just suffered the impact of bombings and the killings of their wives, children, and families.

“So, this is nothing unusual,” he said.

Anwar said the episode should not affect its ties with the US as Malaysia still welcomed US citizens as well as businesses and trade investments.

“We maintain good relations with the United States just as we do with other countries, but it is impossible for us to become so faint-hearted that we do not dare to condemn the excesses in terms of the killings of innocent people, including those in Palestine and Gaza,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK