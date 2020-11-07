Malaysia widens Covid-19 movement order: What you can or can't do under the latest rules

Malaysia on Saturday (Nov 7) imposed a conditional movement control order (MCO) on all states in Peninsular Malaysia, except in Kelantan, Perlis and Pahang from Nov 9 until Dec 6, amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

This means that the current conditional MCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Sabah, which is supposed to end on Nov 9, will be extended as well.

Here's a look at the latest restrictions in the country.

1. Inter-district and interstate travel are not allowed under the conditional MCO, with the exception of emergency cases. Those who have to travel to another district for work are required to produce authorisation letters obtained from their employers.

2. Schools in affected areas are to remain closed. This includes kindergartens, primary, secondary, private schools and teacher education institutes registered under the ministry.

3. Restaurants, shops, food stalls, roadside stalls, foodcourts, hawker centres, sundry shops and convenience stores are allowed to operate only from 6am to 10pm daily.

4. Only four customers to a table are allowed when dining-in at restaurants.

5. Only two people per household are allowed to leave home at any one time to buy essentials.

6. Individual, non-contact and outdoor sports and also e-sports with not more than 10 participants are allowed. But swimming, contact sports, and competitions are not allowed. Entertainment outlets are also not allowed to operate.