Malaysia warns of heavy rain in 8 states for the rest of the week

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s weather agency on Thursday issued a warning of continuous rain in eight states until Sunday.

The affected states are along the east coast and northern part of Peninsular Malaysia, as well as the eastern state of Sabah.

According to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the other states are Perlis, Kedah, Penang, northern Perak and Kelantan, Terengganu and the eastern part of Pahang.

MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said the department’s warning is based on its analysis of weather models.

“Strong eastern winds are expected to be concentrated in the east of Sabah, and on the east coast and the northern part of the peninsula until Dec 5. This will have the potential to cause continuous heavy rain in the affected areas.

“At the same time, a low-pressure weather system is expected to form in the South China Sea on Dec 2 and predicted to move west across the Malaysia-Thailand border towards the Andaman Sea from Dec 3 to 4,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added this could increase the intensity of rainfall.

Strong waves and winds, said Mr Muhammad Helmi, are also expected to strike along the coastline and waters off Kelantan and Terengganu, which could be dangerous to beach and marine activities.

He urged members of the public to refer to MetMalaysia’s website at www.met.gov.my and social media for updates, and download the myCuaca app for the latest information.

Universiti Malaya climate expert Prof Azizan Abu Samah said Malaysia is still under the influence of both La Niña and a negative Indian Ocean Dipole, which saw warmer temperatures in the tropical east Indian Ocean.

Both these conditions, he said, would encourage more rainfall in Malaysia, southern Thailand and Indonesia.

“As long as La Niña persists with negative Indian Ocean Dipole, expect above normal rainfall for our region until December,” he said in an interview.