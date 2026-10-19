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Malaysia wants at least half its highways equipped with smart tech

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia aims to equip at least half of its 34 expressways with Smart Highway technology to enhance road safety, improve traffic flow and boost transport system efficiency.

Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said the initiative would incorporate artificial intelligence, smart CCTV systems, and detection and early-warning systems for high-risk incidents, including accidents.

Other features include solar-powered lighting, digital mobility applications and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“Malaysia is also prioritising the development of a National Intelligent Traffic Management Centre to strengthen real-time monitoring, integrated data analysis and traffic management coordination.

“Another key component is the multi-lane free flow toll collection system, which allows vehicles to pass through toll plazas without stopping at barriers, thereby reducing congestion and saving travel time,” he said in a statement issued by the Malaysian Ministry of Works on Oct 19.

Nanta highlighted the initiative during his address at a high-level roundtable session held in conjunction with the 2026 Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress in Gangneung, South Korea, from Oct 19 to 23.

Themed “Beyond Mobility, Connected World”, the congress brings together about 60,000 participants from around 90 countries to discuss innovations and future developments in intelligent transport systems.

On the implementation of the initiatives, Nanta said the Malaysian government was allowing highway concessionaires and industry partners to refine a business-to-business model under the regulatory oversight of the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA).

He said the approach took into account technological and commercial viability, system interoperability, payment integration, data security and consumer protection.

“The current focus is on finalising the technical, operational and legal preparations before the proposal is submitted to the (Malaysian) government for consideration and final approval,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Nanta held a bilateral meeting with the Republic of Korea’s Second Vice-Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Jeong Eui-kyung, to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure development, construction technology and intelligent transport systems.

Speaking to the Malaysian media after the meeting, Nanta said both countries discussed ways to enhance cooperation in road and highway infrastructure development, including the adoption of new technologies and more efficient management methods.

He said the meeting also reviewed progress in implementing cooperation under a memorandum of understanding previously signed between the MHA and the Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC).

“During the bilateral meeting, we reviewed what has been achieved and discussed how cooperation between the two countries could be further strengthened, particularly in the road and highway development industry and the application of the latest technologies and methods,” he said.

Nanta added that the collaboration would continue, with the MHA and KEC scheduled to hold a follow-up session on Oct 20 to further strengthen their partnership in highway infrastructure development. BERNAMA