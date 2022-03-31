Malaysia waives toll fees for a week for vehicles entering Johor from S'pore

The Malaysian government yesterday announced that all vehicles entering the country via the Johor-Singapore land borders will be exempted from toll payments for a week, starting from tomorrow.

In addition, travel insurance will no longer be required for fully vaccinated short-term visitors who enter Singapore or Malaysia via land from tomorrow, according to the authorities in both countries.

The toll charge waiver is on top of the one-week road charge exemption announced earlier.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the exemption for travellers at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Iskandar Puteri is to ensure smooth traffic following the reopening of the land borders.

"The toll exemption applies to all types of vehicles for seven days, from April 1 to April 7. This is to facilitate cross-border travel with Singapore. This exception is for Malaysians and users who top up or renew Touch 'n Go and SmartTag," Datuk Seri Ismail said in a statement.

Based on a tweet yesterday by Malaysia's Health Ministry, travel insurance for Covid-19 treatment is not needed for fully vaccinated short-term visitors entering the country via the two land checkpoints from tomorrow.

The same applies to fully vaccinated short-term travellers entering Singapore via land from tomorrow, said a statement from Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Malaysia will reopen its borders to international visitors from tomorrow, allowing those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter without quarantine.

Air and sea visitors will be required to undergo pre-departure polymerase chain reaction tests, and antigen rapid tests under professional supervision within 24 hours after arrival. Fully vaccinated visitors travelling between Singapore and Malaysia by land do not need to take any Covid-19 test.

There will also no longer be a cap on the number of daily overland travellers.

On Monday, Malaysia's Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said that Singapore-registered vehicles entering Johor will not have to pay the RM20 (S$6.45) road charge for seven days, starting from tomorrow.

The move will give motorists the chance to top up their Touch 'n Go cards in Johor or register for the Vehicle Entry Permit scheme.

Singaporean motorists have not been able to enter Malaysia to top up their Touch 'n Go cards. Others may have cards that have expired.

Malaysia estimates that at least 42,000 vehicles will enter the country via the Causeway and the Second Link every day.