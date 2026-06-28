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There will be 56 seats contested in the state legislative assembly of Malaysia’s southern state, with 2.7 million eligible voters in the Johor electorate.

– Johor goes to the polls on July 11, with the upcoming 16th state election seen as an important precursor to national polls in Malaysia.

There will be 56 seats contested in the state legislative assembly (Dewan Undangan Negeri, or DUN) of Malaysia’s southern state, with 2.7 million eligible voters in the Johor electorate – including those who live and work in Singapore.

An Election Commission spokesperson confirmed that Johoreans in Singapore who have not applied for a postal vote by June 19 will need to head to their respective polling stations to cast their physical votes.

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told reporters on June 27 that the priority is to ensure that there are no traffic or checkpoint disruptions on July 11.

He said his ministry and the Malaysian Immigration Department have been instructed to be prepared in the event of a system disruption at the checkpoints that would lead to congestion. He acknowledged the potential inconvenience for Johoreans working in Singapore who plan to return that weekend.

“We are putting every safeguard in place to avoid problems on July 11. But we are not taking any chances. We have Plan A and Plan B ready to go. That is the directive I have given to the ministry,” he said.

Here’s what eligible Malaysian voters need to know ahead of Polling Day on July 11:

To bring

Your physical MyKad. Apart from the blue identification card, your Malaysian passport or driving licence can be used for identification purposes at the polling centres.

To check

Eligible voters 18 years old and above should check the official Election Commission website here for their voting status.

By keying in their MyKad number, Malaysians can find out their assigned polling station, the district they are voting in as well as the Parliament seat it belongs to.

Eligible voters will be allocated an “encouraged voting time slot”. Polling booths will be open from 8am to 6pm.

To know

Voters should be aware of the candidates and parties contesting in the state legislative assembly seats (DUN). They can check their respective candidates, who sealed their nominations on June 27 , here.

Voters should not wear clothing or accessories that display a candidate’s name or party’s logo within 50m of the voting centre.

Those who are deemed to be wearing clothing items that violate the rule can be banned from entering the centre to cast their vote.

To avoid: Traffic at the borders

With polling day falling on a Saturday, traffic from Singapore to Johor is expected to be heavy.

Saifuddin assured voters that the Border Control and Protection Agency will use its discretion to implement measures to facilitate faster border crossing, including the possibility of special lanes.

Travellers can monitor traffic on the Causeway and Second Link on jalanow.com, the OneMotoring website or through the Checkpoint.sg mobile app.

Peak hours for going into Johor are generally after 5pm on weekdays when Malaysian workers head home, and weekend mornings when day-trippers enter Johor.