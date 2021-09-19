Malaysia urges peace, warns of arms race following Aukus pact

PETALING JAYA • Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob reminded his Australian counterpart that Malaysia upholds the principle of preserving the Asean region as a Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality.

In a phone call to Datuk Seri Ismail on Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison informed him of the formation of a three-way cooperative relationship between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (Aukus), in efforts to assist Australia in obtaining nuclear-powered submarines.

"Aukus could potentially be a catalyst towards a nuclear arms race in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as provoke other powers to act more aggressively, especially within the South China Sea region," Mr Ismail said in a statement. He further stressed the need to respect and abide by Malaysia's stance on nuclear-powered submarines being operated under Malaysian waters.

This approach was in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and South-east Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone.

Both premiers then reached an understanding towards renewing their commitment in maintaining international peace and security, specifically in the Indo-Pacific region.

"I urge all parties to avoid provocative actions as well as arms races within the region and stress the importance of understanding and abiding by the current measures in place," said Mr Ismail.

Malaysia and Australia also agreed to strengthen cooperative and consultative efforts in several aspects, including defence matters under a comprehensive strategic partnership.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK