Malaysia unveils $108b budget to boost pandemic recovery

Malaysia is planning an even larger recovery budget than it did for this year, with a 6 per cent deficit projected for next year set to lift its economy by between 5.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent.

At more than RM332 billion (S$108 billion), Budget 2022 unveiled yesterday will be the nation's largest, surpassing the RM321 billion expected to be spent this year.

The 2021 deficit was initially planned at 5.4 per cent but a deepening Covid-19 crisis, which has seen more than 28,000 deaths this year, forced the government to unveil several rescue packages, and a shortfall of 6.5 per cent is now expected.

Gross domestic product, which shrank 5.6 per cent last year, has rebounded in the first half of this year by 7.1 per cent, although growth is expected to slow to a full-year tally of between 3 per cent and 4 per cent for this year, according to Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

"Next year, we must focus on a recovery for all socio-economic segments. Efforts to build resilience will be rolled out to strengthen business and healthcare capacity in facing coming challenges," he said when tabling the budget.

Datuk Seri Zafrul has insisted that the government still needs an expansionary budget as fiscal consolidation could derail an economic recovery.

In The Straits Times Connect webinar last month, he said: "We didn't realise in 2020 what will happen in 2021... With vaccination, at least we know that 2022 has to be, and can be and should be, a recovery year. But the situation remains fluid and that's why we have to plan and pace ourselves."

Budget 2022 sees RM233.5 billion being allocated to operating expenditure, RM75.6 billion for development, a top-up of RM23 billion to the Covid-19 fund, and RM2 billion for contingencies.

But the government wants to shore up revenue with a higher tax bracket akin to a corporate windfall tax.

Earnings over RM100 million next year will be taxed at 33 per cent instead of 24 per cent. Mr Zafrul said this "prosperity tax" would be a "one-off" measure.

Corporate income tax, already the largest contributor to the Treasury, is projected to jump by 8.1 per cent to RM65.5 billion next year. The increase will account for nearly 40 per cent of the growth in revenue to RM234 billion, 5.9 per cent higher than the RM221 billion this year.

Institute of Democratic and Economic Affairs chief executive Tricia Yeoh said the tax was a "bold" move but would be acceptable to the public, although "we need to find the balancing point because we don't want the private sector and investors to flee".

KRA Group strategy director Amir Fareed Rahim said the levy was timely given calls in the past year.

"Companies which are doing well must contribute more to the recovery efforts. By not limiting it to certain industries, it also allows the 'pain' to be shared. This is also a sign of confidence on the part of this government that Malaysia remains an attractive investment destination in the long term," he told ST.

The Health Ministry is allocated RM32.4 billion - the second highest behind education - with RM4 billion to address Covid-19 and to boost public healthcare capacity.

Some RM8.2 billion is set aside for direct cash aid to the most vulnerable, with the number of recipients estimated at 9.6 million, while RM4.8 billion in wage subsidies is aimed at securing 600,000 jobs. This is expected to bring unemployment down to 4 per cent from the 4.6 per cent in August.

Subsidies to reduce cost of living for items such as fuel and basic food items will amount to RM31 billion next year.

The government will also push for stronger female representation in boards by mandating that at least one woman director is appointed for all large public listed firms by Sept 1 next year, and June 1, 2023, for other listed companies.

Yesterday, another 6,060 new Covid-19 cases and 95 deaths were logged, bringing the total tallies to 2,460,809 and 28,769 respectively.