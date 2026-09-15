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Malaysia turns up the volume in bid to become South-east Asia’s next concert hub

The crowd enjoying performances by local and foreign acts at the Latihan Pesta Pora Malaysia music festival in August 2026.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia is making an aggressive bid to become South-east Asia’s next major concert hub, lowering regulatory and cost barriers for international acts as it seeks to challenge Singapore’s longstanding dominance of the regional live-entertainment circuit.

The push comes as Kuala Lumpur seeks a bigger share of the region’s multibillion-dollar concert-tourism market, tapping its large domestic audience, regional connectivity, competitive costs and growing capacity to host large-scale productions.

The strategy is less about displacing Singapore than persuading global acts and promoters that KL is worth adding to the South-east Asian touring circuit – while keeping Malaysian fans at home and drawing concertgoers from neighbouring countries.

Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh has been explicit about her regional focus, asking why Malaysian music fans should have to cross the border to Singapore to watch major concerts rather than have them hosted in KL.

“I want to compete with Singapore. Why should my people in Kuala Lumpur go to Singapore to watch concerts and not here? For me, I need to review my standard operating procedures. It’s not rocket science,” she told The Straits Times in a recent interview.

Effective in May, Kuala Lumpur City Hall slashed security deposits for foreign performers from RM30,000 (S$9,300) to RM15,000, while maintaining the deposit cap for local acts at RM10,000 , and reducing that for local stage or cultural performances to RM4,000 from RM10,000 .

Complementing this is the Concert and Event in Malaysia Incentives (CEMI) scheme introduced in 2025. With an annual allocation of RM10 million, CEMI offers qualifying international productions a 30 per cent rebate on eligible local expenditure capped at RM1.5 million, provided promoters meet strict criteria for Malaysian workforce and vendor involvement.

“Bringing an international act into Malaysia involves significant upfront costs and risk,” said Rohit Rampal, chief executive of Hitman Solutions, a Malaysia-based concert promoter.

“CEMI helps offset those costs, making a real operational difference while ensuring local suppliers directly benefit.”

Financial incentives spur 2026 line-up

These policy shifts are already paying off, helping to transform KL from an occasional touring afterthought into a more regular stop on Asian circuits.

The impact is particularly visible in the 2026 calendar. The launch of the KL Headline Season 2026 alone brings 25 major international performances to six primary venues, targeting over 500,000 regional and local music fans.

The line-up includes global acts such as Canadian singer and songwriter The Weeknd and South Korean boyband BTS, scheduled for November and December, respectively. Tickets for the shows have sold out.

The two are among the 245 international acts approved by the government for 2026, including popular American rock bands My Chemical Romance and Evanescence.

This momentum builds on sustained post-pandemic growth. Malaysia hosted more than 450 concerts nationwide in 2025 – up from 104 in 2022 , 335 in 2023 and 408 in 2024 – generating nearly RM1.72 billion and providing a significant boost to the economy, according to the Communications Ministry.

The government’s broader bet on events as a tourism and economic driver was underscored by the three-day Rain Rave Water Music Festival from April 30 to May 2.

It attracted about 415,000 visitors nationwide and generated an estimated RM392.33 million in economic returns, according to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing.

The main event in Bukit Bintang, KL, drew about 100,000 foreign tourists from countries including China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand despite some local backlash.

“Malaysia is increasingly positioning itself as a serious regional destination for international concerts and live entertainment,” Brian Johnson Lowe, deputy chairman of the Arts, Live Festivals and Events Association (ALIFE) told ST.

While ALIFE noted that it is too early to provide total growth metrics for 2026 without a full national dataset, Lowe confirmed that the international pipeline is “visibly stronger.”

Concert promoters are also seeing a surge in activity. “It definitely feels busier,” said Rampal , noting an influx of promoters bringing in acts across varied genres and venue scales .

“The increase in activity is clear. The question now is whether audience demand and ticket sales can sustain this level of momentum.”

Demand for international acts remains strong. US heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold return to Malaysia on Sept 26 for their first performance there since 2012. Tickets for the KL show have sold out.

Meanwhile, American nu-metal band Limp Bizkit will perform in the capital on Dec 9, marking their only Asian stop on this tour.

“Limp Bizkit’s status as their exclusive Asia date is a massive selling point. It gives regional fans a reason to fly into Malaysia rather than wait for a nearby show,” Rampal said.

More than 5,000 ticket buyers from neighbouring countries, including Thailand and Indonesia, are expected to travel to Malaysia for the show, with hotel demand in KL also expected to rise, he said.

The economic spillover from major events can extend well beyond the entertainment industry.

E-hailing driver Amran Said, 40, said the December 2025 Thalapathy Thiruvizha tribute concert for Indian actor Vijay at KL’s Bukit Jalil National Stadium , which drew about 85,000 fans, was his busiest night as a Grab driver.

“I ferried fans from hotels to the concert venue and back, earning RM800 in a single night, almost triple my usual daily earnings,” he told ST.

Amran said he is looking forward to the BTS shows in KL in December.

Beyond these measures, Malaysia offers access to diverse fan bases spanning Western pop and rock, K-pop, C-pop and J-pop, as well as South Asian and Indonesian acts.

Lower travel, accommodation and dining costs compared with Singapore can also make KL an attractive proposition for regional concertgoers, industry players said.

International touring teams are dealing with a far more experienced ecosystem than they were a decade ago, benefiting from the maturity of local technical crews, stage suppliers, and ticketing set-ups.

The recent line-up illustrates the breadth of the market, ranging from Indonesian acts such as Tulus and Pamungkas to international rock bands including America’s Papa Roach and Ireland’s Kodaline.

Singapore still sets the benchmark

However, industry leaders emphasise that competing regionally is not about replacing Singapore, which continues to secure multi-night stadium runs – such as the four sold-out shows for BTS at its National Stadium this December – but about expanding the regional circuit.

Singapore’s lead is underscored by the scale of the acts it has attracted. Taylor Swift’s six sold-out Eras Tour shows in March 2024 drew more than 300,000 fans, while concerts by Swift, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Mayday brought about 840,000 visitors to the Sports Hub in the first three months of that year.

Private-sector estimates put the tourism receipts generated by the concert wave in the first quarter of that year at $350 million to $450 million.

More recently, Lady Gaga’s four sold-out Singapore shows in May 2025 were estimated to have generated $100 million to $150 million in tourism revenue.

Industry players say the real opportunity lies in making KL compelling enough that artists see the value in adding Malaysia to their route, creating a stronger overall South-east Asian tour loop that benefits all regional markets by making multi-city Asian legs more financially viable for global acts.

For Malaysia to turn its concert boom into a sustainable regional hub, however, industry players point to several operational challenges.

Regulatory consistency remains paramount, with promoters calling for streamlined approval timelines under PUSPAL, the committee governing foreign performances, to provide greater planning certainty. The industry also needs more mid-sized venues, particularly those with capacities of 1,000 to 10,000, allowing developing acts to scale up gradually rather than jump from small clubs to large arenas.

Finally, promoters must manage market calibration carefully, balancing the overall concert calendar to avoid market saturation and audience fatigue as more competitors enter the space.

“Getting the right shows to the right audience will be key to keeping that momentum sustainable,” Rampal said.

Ultimately, industry players say success will not be measured by the number of headline acts alone, but by whether the international surge creates lasting opportunities for local crews, promoters and artists – and builds a self-sustaining domestic ecosystem over the next decade.

With additional reporting by Lu Wei Hoong