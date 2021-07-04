MALAYSIA: Tough measures absent despite stricter lockdown

Malaysia's strictest Covid-19 restrictions came into effect yesterday in most of the Klang Valley, an area of more than eight million people. But tough measures seen in the past, such as barbed-wire fences and armed military presence to ensure strict enforcement, were absent.

Instead, residents in all but one of nine districts in Selangor and 14 locations in Kuala Lumpur have been able to leave their homes to buy essential items and attend to medical matters, including vaccinations against the deadly coronavirus. This is despite Kuala Lumpur police saying that the armed forces would be called in to install barbed-wire fences in the 14 areas during the fortnight under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

"They told us we can't go anywhere this weekend because everyone will be tested first. But this morning, there were times when the police tent set up outside the guardhouse wasn't even manned. Some residents have been going in and out without any checks," said administrative manager Kelly Lim, 39, who lives in a low-cost flat within view of the capital's iconic Petronas Twin Towers, yesterday.

However, The Star daily reported that in nearby Wangsa Maju, the military was waiting for barbed wire to arrive for installation.

Previously, suburbs and high-rise residential buildings put on EMCO were guarded under lock and key, and residents were allowed out only for blanket swab tests. But the Selangor police have clarified that they will increase the number of roadblocks and spot checks instead, as cordoning off entire districts was not feasible.

"We will also conduct mobile roadblocks at strategic locations," said Selangor police chief Arjunaidi Mohamed, adding that 80 per cent of the state's 14,000-strong police force would be deployed to enforce EMCO rules.

Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin said on Friday that drones and helicopters would instead be deployed to monitor compliance with movement restrictions.

Checks by The Sunday Times yesterday showed few people out and about in Selangor, with most workplaces also shut for the weekend.

Several markets saw long queues on Friday as families rushed to stock up before the two-week EMCO.

Online grocery delivery platforms were also fully booked.

Restrictions in parts of KL and Selangor

•Residents in affected areas are not allowed to leave home between 8pm and 8am, save for emergencies. •Only one person from each household is allowed to leave home to purchase necessities, and travel is limited to a 10km radius. •Inter-district, interstate travel is allowed for up to three people per vehicle for medical care or to go for Covid-19 vaccination. •Roads in affected areas will be closed, with all entries and exits guarded by police. •Public transport to operate at 50 per cent capacity. •Sports, social, recreational and cultural activities are banned. •Eateries operate from 8am to 8pm, limited to takeaway, drive-through and delivery services. •Supermarkets and hypermarkets can sell only food, drinks and essential supplies, and can operate from 8am to 8pm. •All factories are shut, save for those producing essential items such as food, face masks and medicine. •All educational institutions are shuttered. •The number of civil servants and public workers in essential services is capped at 20 per cent capacity. Exceptions are front-liners, security and defence personnel. •For the private sector, the number of staff providing essential services is limited to 60 per cent capacity.

The government announced the latest measures in a bid to curb the worst wave of the pandemic that has seen total deaths more than triple to over 5,400 in the past two months. There are more than 770,000 cases of Covid-19 nationwide, after another 6,658 were recorded yesterday.

Malaysia's richest and most populous state of Selangor and its capital city have contributed more than half of new cases in recent weeks, with infections nationwide persisting above 4,000 daily for most of the past two months.

This is despite tightened restrictions, including a nationwide lockdown that began on June 1.

The slow vaccination rate is not helping, with only 7.5 per cent of the population fully inoculated as at Friday.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced yesterday that criteria for the loosening of restrictions will now be considered on a state-by-state basis, instead of aggregating across the country.

Five states - Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak and Perlis - will see restrictions eased tomorrow as their caseloads have reduced.

Under the National Recovery Plan unveiled last month, Malaysia will transition to phase two of the lockdown only when average cases fall below 4,000, vaccinations surpass 10 per cent and the strain on hospitals drops to moderate levels.

However, after transmission levels dropped below 1.0 for most of last month - meaning less than one new patient was being infected for every existing case - the reproduction rate began surging above the benchmark level again last week to a high of 1.07 on Friday.