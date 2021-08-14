Malaysia to vaccinate teens starting in mid-September

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysia will begin vaccinating teenagers in mid-September, the Health Ministry said yesterday.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a circular dated Aug 12 that this will involve those aged 12 to 15 who have health conditions and those aged 16 to 17 with or without health conditions.

Minister-in-charge of the national Covid-19 immunisation programme Khairy Jamaluddin said in a Twitter post yesterday that teens with underlying medical conditions will be prioritised.

"An announcement will be made next week by JKJAV (the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply) on how Covid-19 vaccinations for adolescents will be implemented as per the circular and the latest updated clinical guidelines," Mr Khairy said.

The latest developments come amid calls from parents and medical experts to vaccinate teens ahead of the reopening of schools on Sept 1 and as the country sees surging Covid-19 infections.

Schools were shut in early May after the coronavirus was found to have spread among students.

Malaysia yesterday reported 21,468 new infections, a little lower than the record high of 21,668 new cases logged on Thursday.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK