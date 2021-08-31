Malaysia to step up adult inoculation rates in six states, including Johor

KUALA LUMPUR • Adult vaccination rates will be accelerated to reach at least 50 per cent in six Malaysian states within a month at the latest, said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that although a number of states have made great progress in inoculating their population, there are still six states whose proportion of the adult population receiving the second dose is still below 50 per cent.

These were Perak (46.5 per cent), Terengganu (46.2 per cent), Johor (44.9 per cent), Kedah (43.2 per cent), Kelantan (43.1 per cent) and Sabah (37.1 per cent).

Datuk Seri Ismail said these six states have been targeted to have 50 per cent of their adult population fully vaccinated by the end of next month at the very latest.

In comparison, 89.5 per cent of the adult population in the Klang Valley, comprising the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor state, have been vaccinated.

For Malaysia as a whole, about 62.6 per cent of its adult population have been fully vaccinated. If those 18 and above are included, then Malaysia has vaccinated 45 per cent of the total population.

"I have spoken to the secretaries-general of both ministries that we must focus our attention on these six states," he said at a news conference on Sunday, referring to the Health and Science, Technology and Innovation ministries.

Mr Ismail said if there are delays with vaccine deliveries, the authorities will use whatever vaccine stocks are available.

"We don't want to have any delay just because we are waiting for vaccines, which will end up victimising Malaysians. If there are problems with deliveries, we don't have to wait; we will concentrate on vaccines that are at hand."

Vaccine shortages have been reported in the states of Sabah, Penang, Johor and Negeri Sembilan, although the authorities have not made clear the reasons behind such incidents.

Mr Ismail also said that with most adults in the Klang Valley vaccinated, he will discuss with the Cabinet whether these areas can transition to the next phase of the National Recovery Plan.

