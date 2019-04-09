Sabah, Sarawak to be restored as equal partners forming Malaysia: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian Parliament is amending the federal Constitution to fulfil the government's electoral promise of making Sabah and Sarawak equal partners in the country's federation, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday (April 9).

In the future, the 11 states in Peninsular Malaysia will be collectively known as the states of Malaya, while Sabah and Sarawak will be known as Borneo State, he told Parliament.

This is a departure from today, with Malaysia consisting of 13 states including Sabah and Sarawak.

Alternatively, the 11 states in Peninsular Malaysia are today known as West Malaysia, while Sabah and Sarawak are called East Malaysia.

"This is just the starting point and is the appropriate time for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to take the first step to realise the needs of the people in Sabah and Sarawak in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63)," he said at the second reading of the amendment Bill to Article 2(1) of the Federal Constitution in Parliament, as quoted by New Straits Times.

The de facto Law Minister Liew Vui Keong on April 4 tabled the Bill for first reading in the House.

The Bill will become law after the third reading.

Tun Dr Mahathir said last September that in the past, North Borneo (Sabah), Sarawak, Singapore, and the Federation of Malaya (11 states) agreed to form a bigger family called Malaysia.

"During the formation of Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963, in the agreement that we call MA63, the four regions merged as equal partners," he had said in September.

"However, Malaysia has gone through a winding course since then and two years after its formation, Singapore exited. The years that followed also changed the status of Sabah and Sarawak from equal partners to states within Malaysia," he had said, as quoted by The Star.

In 1976, the Constitution was amended to downgrade Sabah and Sarawak as the 12th and 13th states of Malaysia, instead of equal partners.

In PH's 2018 election manifesto, the four-party alliance promised to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners in Malaysia.

Political leaders of Sabah and Sarawak have for decades been campaigning for equal status, which would help draw a bigger share of the country's economic pie and development funds from the federal government.

PM Mahathir told Parliament on Tuesday that a special Cabinet committee set up to review the MA63 is still discussing and negotiating various issues concerning the rights of Sabah and Sarawak under the agreement.

"Discussions will continue until an agreement, consensus or a compromise is reached and well-received by all quarters," he said, as quoted by local media.