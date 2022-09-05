Malaysia to soon announce whether it will ease indoor mask-wearing rule

KUALA LUMPUR - The decision on whether to ease the current indoor mask mandate in most public spaces in Malaysia will be announced by Wednesday, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

"We are already discussing the matter internally. We have to prioritise the safety and health of the public before we finalise any decision as we will try to include as many opinions as possible," he said at the closing ceremony of the National Organ Donation Awareness Week on Sunday.

"Even now, I am still receiving feedback from people on the issue but I will be announcing the final decision by this Wednesday."

Malaysia did away with a requirement to wear masks in outdoor settings from May 1.

But mask-wearing is still mandatory in public indoor environments, with the government warning that fines will be imposed for non-compliance.

Mr Khairy said that regardless of the decision, the public still needs to be wary of Covid-19 as it is still deemed a public health emergency and of international concern.

"Until the end of December this year, the government still reserves the right to re-enact Act 342 throughout the country should the Covid-19 situation worsen," he said.

Under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), the government can impose lockdowns and regulations similar to the Covid-19 movement control orders, and individuals found guilty of breaches can be fined up to RM1,000 (S$310) or jailed for up to six months.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being admitted for Covid-19, his office said in a statement.

The 97-year-old, who served for over two decades as premier and is still an active lawmaker, has a history of heart troubles. He has had heart attacks and bypass surgery.

He will remain quarantined at home until Tuesday, the statement said.

Tun Dr Mahathir has received at least three Covid-19 vaccine doses, with the last known shot in November last year, according to earlier comments from him and government officials.

THE STAR/ASIAN NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS