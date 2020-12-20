Malaysia to sign deal for AstraZeneca vaccine, Bernama reports

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Malaysia will sign an agreement on Monday (Dec 21) for AstraZeneca to supply Covid-19 vaccine doses to cover a fifth of the country's population, state news agency Bernama reported, citing Health Minister Adham Baba.

The government last month ordered 12.8 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to inoculate about 20 per cent of the population. It also has an agreement with the World Health Organisation's Covax facility for enough doses to vaccinate 10 per cent of its people, Bernama reported.

The country will start vaccinating front-line workers early next year if the deals are concluded, Bernama cited the minister as saying.

Malaysia seeks to vaccinate 70 per cent of its population, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said this month.

The country is struggling to contain a fresh wave of cases that emerged in late September, with new daily infections hitting a record 2,234 on Dec 10.

As of Sunday noon, Malaysia reports a cumulative 91,969 confirmed Covid-19 infections, with 433 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.