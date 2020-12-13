Malaysia to shorten quarantine period for incoming travellers from 14 days to 10 days

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia is shortening the quarantine period for incoming travellers to 10 days from 14, starting on Monday (Dec 14).

The Health Ministry's director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said the decision to shorten the quarantine period was based on the latest scientific evidence and practices in other countries.

"The monitoring and observation period for travellers from abroad, as well as close contact tracing management, will be shortened to 10 days instead of 14 days," he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said several countries have reviewed their mandatory quarantine periods and have shortened them from the initial 14 days.

He said Britain, Germany and Belgium have shortened the quarantine period to 10 days, while in France, the quarantine period lasts only seven days.

"The highest risk of infection is in the first week of exposure," he said.

The 14-day quarantine period was recommended after the World Health Organisation and other experts estimated that the incubation period for Covid-19 is between two and 14 days.

Studies also suggest that the average time for symptoms to appear after exposure is five days.