Malaysia to share sole 5G network with telcos, say sources

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia is set to offer telecommunications companies stakes in the state-owned fifth-generation (5G) cellular network as it comes under pressure to hand much-coveted control of the hyper-fast service to the private sector.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the closely watched Cabinet decision made last Friday told The Straits Times that the option to open up Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) was preferred to allowing telcos to launch competing infrastructure as proposed by the country's four biggest mobile service providers.

"The single wholesale network model will be retained with shareholding open to telcos to participate," a source said on condition of anonymity.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa has said he will reveal the decision tomorrow. The delay in an official announcement has led to speculation that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's government is still vacillating over a roll-out that could cost an initial RM20 billion (S$6.5 billion).

But The Straits Times has learnt that Tan Sri Annuar was absent from last Friday's Cabinet meeting as he was isolating according to Covid-19 rules and will need to be apprised of the decision and Cabinet minutes.

Opening DNB to telcos will be a compromise between protecting investor sentiment and addressing months of pushback from telcos as well as pressure from politicians over the decision to launch DNB that was made in February last year.

Malaysia's four biggest mobile network operators - Maxis, U Mobile, DiGi and state-controlled Celcom Axiata that jointly control over three-quarters of the market - said on Feb 18 that the dual wholesale network model is "a feasible option that leverages MNOs' (mobile network operators) capabilities, existing resources, including infrastructure, supply chain and the experience of thousands of Malaysian technical talents".

But industry insiders believe that such a move will kill off DNB as its objective to ensure the widest possible coverage instead of a profit-driven roll-out will not be possible with a competitor that focuses resources on profitable areas and without the economies of scale from having all cellular service providers on board.

Foreign investors, however, have been concerned about sanctity of contracts with Kuala Lumpur as well as consistency in policymaking in a nation that has seen three premiers in office since 2020 and is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, ambassadors from the United States, European Union, Australia, Japan and Britain jointly penned a letter to Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, with a copy to Prime Minister Ismail, warning that "revising past tenders should be approached with great caution and sufficient transparency so as not to undermine Malaysia's good standing as an investment destination".

A departure from the single wholesale network model will cost billions in compensation to vendors such as Swedish equipment provider Ericsson, with an estimated RM7 billion of contracts already inked for the roll-out that began trials in December.

Finance Minister Zafrul has insisted in Parliament that data under the state-led 5G model would cost less than half the price under the existing 4G network, which has overlapping assets controlled by different telcos.

DNB was launched when Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was premier, after unsuccessful negotiations since 2018 with the telcos seeing others in Asean such as Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia race ahead in the 5G game.

Mr Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional remains the largest bloc in the government now led by Umno, whose own MPs have joined several opposition voices in protesting against the state-controlled 5G deployment.

In an interview last week, the former premier told ST he asked Datuk Seri Zafrul "to submit to the Prime Minister this proposition that is more reasonable" to "open up and let the telcos participate and take up maybe 15 per cent stakes and the government has at most 40 per cent, so the telcos are part and parcel of the principal and not annexed to it".