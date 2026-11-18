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The files allegedly show that Deutsche Bank ignored internal red flags to help move millions of dollars linked to fugitive financier Low Taek Jho.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia is studying leaked files that allegedly show that Deutsche Bank ignored internal red flags to help move millions of dollars linked to fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, a senior official said on Nov 18 .

News portal Malaysiakini reported that Deutsche Bank’s correspondent banking service was used to facilitate at least 24 transactions worth €172.98 million (S$244.8 million) that were linked to Low, a key player in the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The portal cited leaked internal files from the Inside Deutsche Bank investigation, which covers more than 15 million files dating from the early 2010s.

The report also stated that the bank continued to process millions of euros in transfers linked to Low in 2015, despite filing its own suspicious activity reports.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the documents and Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The chairman of the task force in charge of recovering 1MDB assets, Johari Abdul Ghani, told Reuters that the relevant parties, including the task force itself and 1MDB’s legal team, were now studying the information.

However, he said it was still “premature” to comment on Malaysia’s position while the court case against Deutsche Bank was ongoing.

“Malaysia has pursued, and will continue to pursue, action against international banks which we believe failed to carry out proper customer due diligence checks in relation to the movement of 1MDB funds by Low, his associates and/or proxies,” he said.

1MDB is currently in settlement talks with Deutsche Bank over the legal dispute.

It sued Deutsche and other financial firms in 2021 to recover billions in assets that it said were linked to misconduct related to the 1MDB scandal.

Deutsche has said that it still feels strongly about its position in the case, which it says differs from other defendants’ cases, and that any settlement would need to reflect that.

Low has previously denied wrongdoing, and his current whereabouts are unknown. REUTERS