Malaysia to reopen to international visitors by Jan 1, says govt council

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia will reopen its borders to international visitors by Jan 1 at the latest, a government advisory council said yesterday, as the country seeks to revive its ailing tourism sector.

Malaysia has gradually reopened its economy in recent weeks as coronavirus infection rates slowed and it ramped up its vaccination programme.

More than three-quarters of Malaysia's 32 million population are vaccinated, government statistics show.

The country reported 6,323 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative infections there to 2,528,821.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who chairs a council tasked with spearheading Malaysia's economic recovery programme, told reporters yesterday: "The country's tourism sector has seen a slow recovery due to the absence of international tourists entering Malaysia.

"Besides, operators in this sector need time and resources to restart their businesses."

Mr Muhyiddin added, however, that infection control measures such as Covid-19 tests will remain in place, with the authorities to determine entry based on the Covid-19 situation in travellers' originating countries, and other factors.

He did not state when a firm date for reopening will be announced, but said the decision was still being detailed by health and security agencies.

Malaysia this week announced it would launch a vaccinated travel lane with neighbouring Singapore on Nov 29, allowing quarantine-free travel for inoculated people between both countries.

It has also agreed with Indonesia to introduce a similar travel corridor on a gradual basis.

